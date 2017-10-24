Modi to meet Afghan Prez Ghani in Delhi; security, terrorism on agenda

Ashraf Ghani will hold detailed talks with Prime Minister on Tuesday furthering the shared objective of promoting and stability in Afghanistan, and efforts to combat the menace of

The external affairs ministry said on Monday that the would be here on a one-day working visit at the invitation of the prime minister.

The invitation was extended by Adviser Ajit Doval during his Kabul trip on October 16.

Here are the key highlights of Ghani's visit:

1. President Ghani will meet with his Indian counterpart and have delegation-level talks with the prime minister, who will also host a lunch in his honour, an official statement said.

2. Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership; hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism, it said.

3. Both will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

4. Presidnet Ghani's visit will build upon the recent high level bilateral exchanges between the two countries, including the recent visit of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and that of Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani to India for the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council, which was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

5. Swaraj will call on President Ghani, who will also give a public address at Vivekanand International Foundation.

6. According to the ministry of external affairs, Ghani is slated to land in Delhi at 8.10 am and leave at 5.20 pm.

7. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is also slated to land here on a three-day visit on Tuesday evening. Ghani and Tillerson are unlikely to meet in Delhi.