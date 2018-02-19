PM Modi visit Lilavati Hospital to meet Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to ask about health

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Lilavati Hospital here to enquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment. "Modi was in the hospital for 15 minutes in the evening," a BJP source said. "The prime minister was accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," the source told PTI. Earlier, the hospital authorities said Parrikar is "responding well to treatment". "It has been brought to our notice (that) various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the electronic/print media with regards to his health," a hospital statement read.

Modi's visit to the hospital came on a day Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant met Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji to discuss the situation in view of Parrikar's ill-health. The budget session of the Goa Assembly begins on Monday.

First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 07:42 IST

