Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 33, many trapped under debris

At least 33 people were killed and another 14 injured on Friday when a 117-year-old, five-storey residential building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai.



The victims include 23 men and 9 women. Many are feared to be trapped inside the debris. Rescue operations are underway at the accident site.

Ten fire engines and quick response team, two rescue vans, one house collapse van, ambulances, about 70 fire personnel, one Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, two pock lane, six JCB and 16 dumpers are working for rescue operations.





Rescue work in progress after a five storey building collapsed in Mumbai. Photo: PTI The three-storeyed Husaini building was collapsed on Thursday in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area, where the death toll in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar building collapse rose to 22.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who died in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse.

At least 10 people have been injured after Husaini building, located near J.J. junction in the Pakmodia Street of Mumbai's Dongri area, collapsed at around 3:30 pm.