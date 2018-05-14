Nawaz Sharif 'speaking Modi's words' on Mumbai attacks: Top 10 developments

Pakistan's ousted prime minister set the cat among the pigeons after he publicly acknowledged that militant organisations are active in the country and questioned Islamabad's policy of allowing "non-state actors" to cross the border and "kill" people in Mumbai, in an apparent reference to the 2008 In the wake of the remarks, the is said to be 'extremely upset' with Sharif, who has come under attack for his statement, and will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the matter. Meanwhile, Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has issued a statement claiming that his statement has been "grossly misinterpreted" by the Indian media.

Without naming Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar's militant organisations, the Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Jaish-e-Mohammad, Sharif had said in an interview: Militant organisations are active in Pakistan. "Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill over 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial," said Sharif.

New Delhi has long accused the Lashkar-e-Taiba of carrying out the attacks in Mumbai in 2008 with the help of ten well-armed terrorists. These attackers arrived on a boat from Karachi and, according to the Indian government, carried out the violent strikes across Mumbai in coordination with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. The attacks left 166 people dead.

The 26/11 case is being tried in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan since 2009 but has hardly made any progress. India maintains that Pakistan has not kept its end of the bargain and sent the case to court without really investigating the conspiracy that led to the attacks. Islamabad, however, squarely blames New Delhi for not providing it with "solid evidence" against prime accused Hafiz Saeed and others.

Sharif, for his part, has been disqualified from holding public office for life by the Pakistan Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.



Here are the top ten developments around Nawaz Sharif's remarks on the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks:

1) upset with Sharif, worried over his remarks: The is said to be 'extremely upset' with Nawaz Sharif's remarks on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Citing unnamed sources, news agencies reported that Sharif's statement has left the Pakistan Army extremely worried that "this will give more weight to India's narrative that Pakistan is not doing enough" to rein in terrorist modules operating from its soil and particularly from areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

2) Army afraid Sharif's remarks could put Pakistan on the blacklist: What exactly does the Pakistan Army have to fear from Sharif's remarks? Citing unnamed sources, news agencies have reported that the top brass of the army is particularly concerned about "Sharif's statement tilting the balance sufficiently enough to put Pakistan on the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)". The FATF is a Paris-based inter-governmental organisation founded in 1989 on the initiative of the Group of Seven (G-7) nations to create policies to combat money laundering. Pakistan is already on its grey list for the last three months.



3) Pakistan Army holding high-level meet today over Sharif's remarks: Given its concerns, what exactly is the Pakistan Army doing? The army will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the "recent misleading media statement" about the Mumbai terror attack.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was suggested to call a meeting of the high-powered Security Committee (NSC), a platform of top civil and military leadership to discuss key issues. "The NSC meeting suggested to Prime Minister to discuss recent misleading media statement regarding Bombay incident. Being held tomorrow morning," said Ghafoor.





NSC meeting suggested to Prime Minister to discuss recent misleading media statement regarding Bombay incident. Being held tomorrow morning. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 13, 2018

4) calls Sharif modern-day Mir Jafar: Leading opposition leader and cricketer-turned-politician said that Sharif was speaking the language of Indian Prime Minister and cooperating with enemies of Pakistan to harm the country. " is the modern-day Mir Jafar who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi's language against Pak State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300 billion stashed in his sons' companies abroad," he said on Twitter.





is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi's language against Pak State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300b stashed in his sons companies abroad. — (@ImranKhanPTI) May 13, 2018

5) PML-N says Sharif's statement 'grossly misinterpreted': Sharif's political party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, has issued a statement dismissing all claims with regard to his remarks on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, stating it has been "grossly misinterpreted" by the Indian media. The statement shared by Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Twitter read, "PML-N would like to set the record straight on the interview of PML-N Quaid carried yesterday by DAWN. At the outset, statement of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media."





6) PPP's Sherry Rehman blasts Nawaz over Mumbai attacks statement: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former diplomat Sherry Rehman on Sunday lambasted Nawaz Sharif for his remarks on the 26/11 Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Rehman said, "Is he (Sharif) an analyst to give such statements? Is he not aware of the consequences of his words? As you can see, the whole world has started questioning his statement."

"We have strong reservations about his statement. Pakistan has nothing to hide and always cooperated in the 26/11 attack trials. We would not allow Pakistan's honour to be hampered," added the leader of the opposition in the Pakistani Senate.





7) Congress calls on Modi government to act against Pakistan: Following Sharif's statement, the Congress on Sunday asked the government to take diplomatic measures to highlight before the international community the involvement of Pakistan in terrorist activities in India. Congress leader Pawan Khera also called for action by the international community against Pakistan for carrying out terrorist activities in India.

Khera also took a dig at the government, saying that while it has not often shown its diplomatic muscle in the past four years, it should do so at least now. "But we expect that the government will do it now and ensure that the international community takes notice of what Sharif has said and take appropriate action against Pakistan," he said.





8) Sitharaman says Nawaz's statement vindicates India's stand: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Sharif's statement on the 26/11 proved that India has been right "all through the way".

"It is a serious disclosure. Hasn't India been following it? Saying that we strongly believe that the handlers of the 26/11 offences were in Pakistan. This only proves India's stand has been right all through the way," Sitharaman told reporters. She went on to add that Pakistan's claims about it being a victim of terrorism are all bogus. "For a state which has been continuously in denial, even when proofs have been absolutely unquestionable, it is not surprising. But it is absolutely something which has to be thrown to the whole world to see so that they know that all the lectures that Pakistan gives to the whole world about human rights and about how Pakistan itself is a victim are all bogus," she added.





9) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says it's 'great news' that Sharif has finally accepted facts: In the wake of Sharif's statements, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told news agencies that Pakistan was "solely responsible for 26/11 terrorist attack". Naqvi said that India had "already provided enough evidence of the same to them but they have always denied those facts and all the related reports".

"The entire world knows this reality that Pakistan is responsible for 26/11 terrorist attack in India. If Nawaz Sharif has finally accepted this fact, then it is great news," he added.





10) Sharif laments Pakistan's isolation: In the same interview where he made his remarks about the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Sharif also said that Pakistan had isolated itself. "We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan's narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it," he said.

