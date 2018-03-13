Sukma Naxals attack: 9 CRPF jawans killed; Chhattisgarh CM condemns attack

Nine CRPF personnel were on Tuesday killed after suspected Naxals blew up their mine-protected vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, around a year after a dozen jawans were killed in a similar ambush in the district. Officials said the incident took place around 12:30 PM along the Kistaram-Palodi road of the district when the troops of the 212th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an operation. At least nine men have been killed, while two other jawans suffered injuries after the mine-protected vehicle was blown up by multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed under the dirt track, a senior official said. Top 10 developments 1. Naxalites struck in a stunning fashion The incident took place near Gollapalli on Kistaaram-Palodi road in Sukma district---about 500 km south of state capital. The incident took place today morning when CRPF jawans from the 212 battalion deployed in the area were returning to Palodi camp after an operation. The blast injured six CRPF personnel, of which four are said to be critical. Injured personnel are being airlifted to Raipur. Soon after the incident, reinforcements were rushed to the spot, around 500 kms from state capital Raipur. The CRPF personnel were carrying out an area-domination operation in the area, when their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) was reportedly blown up. The government had procured such vehicles from the Centre for anti-Naxal operations. The rebels taking cover in the area opened fire on the jawans. Police suspect about 150 Naxalites in the combat fatigue were present in the site. 2. Raman Singh condemns 'cowardly' attack in Sukma Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit in Sukma district. Describing the attack as "cowardly", the Chief Minister said naxals hit the CRPF vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) because their identity diminished due to development work in the state. Singh expressed disappointment over the deaths and said the sacrifice made by the security personnel would always be remembered. "This heinous attack indicates the identity of the Naxals is diminishing as the state government works towards the development of Sukma by providing facilities like roads, electricity, water supply, education, health, and hygiene etc.," the Chief Minister explained. ALSO READ: 8 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Sukma 3. Explosives used According to a state police official, the rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle. 4. Officials added that the first encounter between the two sides took place at 8 am and later this contingent was targeted by the Maoists. 5. Rajnath Singh calls the blast 'distressing' "Today’s IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh is deeply distressing. I bow to each and every security personnel who attained martyrdom while serving the nation," he tweeted. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh. 6. Politicians across India condemned the attack Really sad news from Chhattisgarh. Eight CRPF personnel martyred in blast during search operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Really sad news from Chhattisgarh. Eight CRPF personnel martyred in blast during search operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Deeply saddened at the news coming from #Sukma. Lives of at least nine CRPF jawans lost.
My heartfelt homage to all the martyrs. Strength to their families. Jai Hind The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies. My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery.
Really sad news from Chhattisgarh. Eight CRPF personnel martyred in blast during search operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.— Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) March 13, 2018
Deeply saddened at the news coming from #Sukma. Lives of at least nine CRPF jawans lost.
My heartfelt homage to all the martyrs. Strength to their families. Jai Hind— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 13, 2018
The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies. My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 13, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU