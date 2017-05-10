NEET 2017: Kerala girl forced to remove bra; 4 teachers suspended

NEET 2017: Teachers were suspended for the 'overzealous act' by the CBSE

NEET 2017: Teachers were suspended for the 'overzealous act' by the CBSE

As outrage grew over a student in Kerala being asked to remove her bra at a medical entrance test, four teachers at the exam centre in a school were today suspended for the "overzealous act" by the CBSE which also ordered the principal to apologise to her.



Late tonight, Kannur Police registered a case under section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on the basis of a complaint by the girl student who was forced to remove her bra, police said.



Police went to the residence of the girl and recorded her statement, sources said.



Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed the principal of the institute where the incident occurred on Sunday to apologise.



The directive for the apology came after CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi met Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, two days after the incident to check cheating was reported from a school in Kannur.



The CBSE described the incident that occurred before the girl was allowed to sit for the exam on Sunday as an "overzealous" act and suspended the four teachers pending inquiry. The incident also rocked the Kerala Assembly.



In a related incident, examination officials at a school in Ernakulam in Kerala were booked for allegedly trimming the shirt sleeves of a student as part of the CBSE's steps to curb cheating in the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), held on May 7.



The CBSE, which conducts the examination at over 1,900 centres across India for admission to undergraduate medical and dentistry courses, however, defended the stringent dress code it had imposed.



It was a measure to "secure the sanctity" of the high- stake examination in which 11 lakh students vie for 95,000 seats, it said.



"The incident reported in Kannur is unfortunate and a consequence of the overzealousness of a few persons involved in the process. However, the inconvenience caused to the students inadvertently in the process is regretted by the Board," CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said in New Delhi.



Sharma said the principal had been directed to apologise to the candidate who was made to remove her bra and added that the Board would "sensitise" the frisking staff at exam centres to prevent such incidents.



There were reports of students' long sleeves being cut off at examination centres, candidates being asked to take off their shoes and of a girl student being ordered to change out of her jeans as they had pockets with metal buttons.



But the student in Kerala being asked to remove her bra triggered widespread outrage, leading to a political outcry in the state assembly and the suspension of four Kannur teachers.



Jamaluddin K, principal of TISK English Medium school, one of the NEET centres, told PTI that the teachers had been suspended pending an inquiry though he was yet to receive any complaint.



The issue found angry echo in the Kerala assembly with both the treasury and opposition benches condemning it.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he would bring the matter to the Centre's notice and that the police had been asked to examine the incidents.



A furious Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, said the CBSE norms were "an insult to humanity".



The stripping of students and using metal detectors for physical examination were "cruel, inhuman and insulting" and created mental pressures on the students, he added.



The Kerala Child Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the CBSE within 10 days, while the Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case against the education board and demanded a high-level probe.



To prevent any kind of cheating by candidates in the examination, the CBSE had asked students to bring only their admit cards along with the required documents.



The don'ts included big buttons, brooches and heeled shoes for female candidates and kurta-pyjama, full-sleeve shirts and shoes for male candidates. The candidates were also not allowed to carry electronic devices inside the exam centre.



"Candidates were repeatedly instructed through the website, information bulletins, printed instructions on admit cards and individual communication through emails and SMSs about the steps to be taken before entering the exam centres in the high-value and high-stake examination," the CBSE spokesperson said.

Press Trust of India