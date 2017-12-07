News digest: RBI repo rate, Infosys settlement plea with Sebi, and more

MPC keeps unchanged at 6%, tells banks to shape up



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rate unchanged and stance neutral but its governor, Urjit Patel, set stiff conditions for ailing state-owned banks to receive fresh capital from the government. Following the central bank’s fifth bi-monthly monetary policy review, the repo rate, at which the lends to banks, remained at 6 per cent. Read more

Infy files settlement plea with over ex-CFO severance pay



on Wednesday said it had approached market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to settle issues arising out of alleged disclosure lapses in the severance package paid to former chief financial officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal. Read more

Stressed asset buyers may get relief from competition law, MAT



Buyers of might soon get an exemption from paying the minimum alternate tax (MAT), and the need for getting approval from fair-trade watchdog the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Read more

Insolvency resolution: Top 5 need to pay Rs 29,000 cr to bid







Promoters of five steel majors undergoing will have to cough up a total of at least Rs 29,000 crore to be eligible to submit bids and retain their companies. Some other companies trying to resolve their bad loans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are seeking details from lenders about the principal and interest they have to pay for being able to bid for their own assets. Read more