News digest: RBI repo rate, Infosys settlement plea with Sebi, and more

RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%, tells banks to shape up
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rate unchanged and stance neutral but its governor, Urjit Patel, set stiff conditions for ailing state-owned banks to receive fresh capital from the government. Following the central bank’s fifth bi-monthly monetary policy review, the repo rate, at which the RBI
lends to banks, remained at 6 per cent. Read more
Infy files settlement plea with Sebi over ex-CFO severance pay
Infosys
on Wednesday said it had approached market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to settle issues arising out of alleged disclosure lapses in the severance package paid to former chief financial officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal. Read more
Stressed asset buyers may get relief from competition law, MAT
Buyers of stressed assets
might soon get an exemption from paying the minimum alternate tax (MAT), and the need for getting approval from fair-trade watchdog the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Read more
Insolvency resolution: Top 5 steel firms need to pay Rs 29,000 cr to bid
Promoters of five steel majors undergoing insolvency resolution
will have to cough up a total of at least Rs 29,000 crore to be eligible to submit bids and retain their companies. Some other companies trying to resolve their bad loans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are seeking details from lenders about the principal and interest they have to pay for being able to bid for their own assets. Read more
'December delight': From Alto to Audi, get car discounts of up to Rs 9 lakh
If you are planning to buy an Audi, it could be a very good Christmas gift, with the carmaker giving a discount of up to Rs 9 lakh on the A6 model. Carmakers have rolled out steep discounts and promotional offers — much higher than last year — to dispose of inventory manufactured in 2017. Even for an entry-level car such as an Alto, a buyer could get a discount of up to Rs 35,000. Read more
