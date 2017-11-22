News digest: Spectrum holding caps, GST sops for digital payments, and more

-
Trai wants spectrum holding caps eased
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended relaxing the rules for spectrum-holding caps, a move that will benefit operators such as Vodafone and Idea Cellular to retain their airwaves after the merger as also allow other telcos to get more spectrum in a particular band. Read more
The Centre has proposed a two percentage point discount in the goods and services tax (GST) for consumers who make digital payments. The proposal is likely to be taken up in the next GST Council meeting in January.
The move, if approved, will boost the government efforts to usher in a cashless economy. The incentive will be available to business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions for goods and services that face a GST rate of 3 per cent or more. The incentive will include a 1 per cent concession on the Central GST and another 1 per cent on the state GST. Read more
L&T set to be first Indian firm to build metro outside India
Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to become the first Indian company to build a metro rail project outside the country, with the company likely to complete the Rs 3,400-crore light rail-based urban transit system in Mauritius, to be commissioned by 2019-20. “The Mauritius project will be the first overseas metro project that an Indian company will be executing independently. Read more
