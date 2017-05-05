Nirbhaya gang-rape case: SC shows no mercy; death sentence for 4 culprits

The on Friday upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the December 2012 Delhi gang- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death.

'It is a barbaric incident', said in its order.

The Delhi High Court earlier upheld their conviction and death sentence.

The matter was heard by the apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

"Taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of the offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the sentence," the bench said.

Justice Bhanumati said that there should be the systematic education of children to ensure how they will give respect to women.

May 5, 2017: The to pronounced its judgment in infamous 2012 Delhi gang case.

March 27, 2017: The reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.

March 6, 2017: All the accused submit additional affidavits in the Court.

February 3, 3017: The decides to re-hear the case on the sentencing aspect, after the petitioners contend that there have been violations in procedure.

January 6, 2017: The seeks mitigating circumstances from the accused.

November 28, 2016: Senior Advocate and Amicus Curiae Sanjay Hegde argues against reliability of evidence in the case.

November 7, 2016: Senior Advocate and Amicus Curiae Raju Ramachandran makes his submissions, argues for the sentencing order to be set aside.

September 16, 2016: Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Delhi) Chaya Sharma, who was transferred to Mizoram post the Delhi gang case, attends the hearing.

September 2, 2016: Advocate M. L. Sharma concludes his submissions.

August 29, 2016: High drama in the courtroom as allegation of the police tampering with evidence is made.

April 8, 2016: Senior Advocates Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde appointed Amicus Curiae.

April 3, 2016: Hearings begin in the Supreme Court, after 19 months of being in cold storage. Justices Dipak Misra, V. Gopala Gowda and Kurian Joseph to hear the case.

December 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor-accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home.

March 15, 2014: The stays execution of the accused after allegations of a denial of fair trial.

March 13, 2014: Delhi High Court Bench of Justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial Court verdict.

September 13, 2013: Four remaining accused sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna.

January 29, 2013: The dismisses transfer petition.

August 31, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by Principal District Magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of and murder of the medical student, sentences him to three years in Special Home.

March 11, 2013: Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar jail.

December 16, 2012: Six men, including the 17-year-old juvenile, gang- a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus on December 16, 2012. The girl and her friend were returning home after watching a movie when they were coaxed into the bus by the accused, who then beat up her friend before taking turns in raping her.

The girl succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

The convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh - challenged the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced them to the gallows.