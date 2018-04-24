No objection if Jessica killer Manu Sharma released from jail: Sabrina Lal

Almost 20 years after model was gunned down in a restaurant here, her sister Sabrina Lal, who fought a lengthy legal battle for justice, has said she has moved on and has no objection to the killer being released from jail. Sidhartha Vahishta, better known as Manu Sharma, is serving a life term in here for the 1999

Lal said she had received a letter from the jail authorities regarding a victim compensation fund and Sharma's release last month.

"I replied to that letter and said I had no objection to his release. It's not so much about forgiveness but it's about letting go of a burden, something from which I have moved on. For me, it's about taking a load off me," she told PTI.

In her reply to the letter sent by the jail authorities, Lal pointed out that Sharma had been helping inmates during the 15 years he had spent in prison.

I would like to state I have no objection to his release, owing to the fact that he has spent 15 years in jail," she wrote.

Lall pointed out that he had also worked for charity.

I am told that in this period he has been doing good work for charity and helping inmates in jail which I feel is a reflection of reform," her letter said.

Sharma, son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in December 2006 for killing Lal in 1999. The trial court had acquitted him, but the Delhi high court reversed the verdict and the Supreme Court upheld the life sentence in April 2010.

Jessica Lall, who was tending a bar at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at the Qutub Colonnade in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on April 30, 1999, was gunned down by Sharma after she refused to serve him alcohol.

L-G to decide Manu Sharma's fate, not Jessica's sister: Tihar official

A month after murdered model Jessica Lal's sister wrote to authorities that she had "forgiven" her killer Manu Sharma, officials said the convict's fate will be decided by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after the jail's Sentence Review Board (SRB) submits a report.

had written a letter to prison Welfare Officer that her family wants to lead a normal life and has no objection if Manu Sharma, sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for murder, is released from the Tihar Central Jail here.

On April 30, 1999, fatally shot Jessica when she refused to serve him drink well past midnight at a party in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

The Delhi high court had in December 2006 reversed a trial court acquittal of February 2006 and sentenced to life term.

The Supreme Court two months later upheld the HC verdict.

Jail authorities said about three months ago, was shifted to the open prison, which he is allowed to leave at 8 am and return by 6 pm every day, which can pave way for his final release after 15 years in prison.

Jail officials said the convicts after serving at least 12 years of jail term are first transferred to a semi-open jail and thereafter are eligible for transfer to the open jail.

While semi-open jail inmates are allowed to work and move freely within the jail complex, those in open jail are allowed to go out for work. Both categories of inmates live in rooms instead of barracks.

A jail official, requesting anonymity, told IANS: "As per Manu Sharma's transfer order, he has to work at his family NGO Siddhartha Vashishta Trust and work for thousands of children of underprivileged prisoners to provide them books, free education, and financial aid. The open jail inmates are only a step away from release from incarceration."

However, the officer said, Jessica's sister cannot decide Manu Sharma's release but the L-G.

"It is up to the SRB meeting of seven to eight high-rank officials, chaired by Minister Satyendar Jain. The SRB will examine the case of 40-50 prisoners along with Manu Sharma, their police report and social welfare reports to take a final decision.

"Even if the SRB approves a prisoner's release, a report is sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final decision. The L-G reserves the right to turn down even the SRB report," the official said.

Tihar authorities also said that the Delhi government rules permit a convict undergoing a life sentence to approach a review board to seek 'premature release'.

"But such application can be made only after undergoing actual imprisonment for a minimum of 14 years without remission, or 20 years with remission, depending on the case. The review board, however, has to consider the circumstances in which the crime was committed and possibility of the convict reclaiming his life as a useful member of society," an official said.

The officer said that Manu Sharma's name would be sent to the SRB later this month.