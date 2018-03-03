Northeast poll results: Yechury accuses BJP of using money, muscle power

Accepting the Tripura mandate, (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday charged the BJP with using money and muscle power to win the state assembly elections.

"This has happened because the BJP has unscrupulously utilised huge amounts of money power and muscle power and managed to successfully bring together all anti-Left elements and parties including, the erstwhile opposition parties together into one anti-Left platform. They succeeded as a result of that," he said as the election results came in.

Yechury warned the people of Tripura that there would be unfavourable ramifications due to the use of money in elections. "BJP brought together all kinds of forces using money power without attaching any morality to it. There will be results due to this for which people need to be alert," he said.

In a series of tweets, Yechury said: "We will continue to oppose BJP and its divisive agenda not only in Tripura but all over India.

It is imperative for those who believe in India's Constitutional ideals to defeat the nefarious designs of the BJP-RSS. The battle is on."

Earlier, Yechury said the CPM accepts the people's mandate in Tripura which is for the formation of BJP-IPTF alliance government. This has come after the Left Front being in power for 25 years, winning five consecutive elections in the state, he said.

"Forty-five per cent of the people...have voted for the Left Front. We assure the people of Tripura that the CPM will continue to work for their interest, their welfare and most importantly for the unity of the tribal and non-tribal sections in the state, which we believe is very important for this north eastern state," he said.

The Left leader said the party would study and analyse the poll results and then decide its next set of actions.