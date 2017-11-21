Now CMs Shivraj, Amarinder jump on anti-'Padmavati' wagon: Top developments

-
-
Padmavati row gets political
Even as the release of "Padmavati" has been deferred, three Chief Ministers on Monday jumped into the controversy with Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing a ban on the film in his state, while his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh backed the Rajput community in its protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama that is mired in controversy. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the controversy as "unfortunate" and a "calculated plan" to destroy freedom of expression.
In Jammu and Kashmir, senior National Conference (NC) leader and MLA Devender Rana urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to ban the release of "Padmavati" in the state.The three chief minister's waded into the controversy after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and his Rajasthan counterpart opposed the release of the film citing threat of serious law and order problem.
The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it "distorts history" regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied.
The comments come a day after the release of "Padmavati" was "voluntarily" deferred from its scheduled date of December 1.
Some Hindu groups, mainly the Karni Sena of Rajasthan, have been vigorously protesting against the movie's release while some political outfits have demanded that its release be deferred in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Actress Deepika Padukone, who is at the centre of a row over "Padmavati", has pulled out of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), that will have US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the inauguration on November 28. The actress was expected to speak at a session on 'Hollywood to Nollywood to Bollywood: The Path to Moviemaking' on November 29. Some leaders of BJP and right-wing groups have threatened the actress and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Few have even announced rewards for killing them. A leader of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasbha (ABKMS) has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for "burning the actress alive".
SC rejects plea to block 'Padmavati' release
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking to block the release of controversial film "Padmavati", saying that it is "premature" as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to decide and any interference at this stage would amount to "pre-judging the matter". The court order came on a plea by advocate M.L. Sharma, seeking to block the release of the film till objectionable scenes were deleted. He also sought institution of a criminal case against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for portraying queen Padmavati as a "dancer" in the film.
