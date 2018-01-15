Now, UIDAI allows face recognition for Aadhaar biometric authentication

The on Monday allowed face recognition as additional means of authentication to be used in combination with existing ways such as or The move will enable easy authentication for those individuals who face a difficulty in other authentication like and iris. The facility is being allowed only in a "fusion mode" that is along with other existing means of authentication, and will be available by July 1, 2018, an official release said. "This facility is going to help in inclusive authentication of those who are not able to biometrically authenticate due to their worn out fingerprints, old age or hard work conditions," the (UIDAI) said. As of now, two modes of authentication, authentication and iris authentication, are allowed under "The face authentication provides additional option for all residents to have inclusive authentication. It shall be allowed only in fusion mode along with one more authentication factor combined with either or iris or OTP to be able to successfully authenticate an number holder," said.

The new method will also be allowed "on need basis".

Monday's move comes close on the heels of the biggest overhaul of system by the last week when it allowed individuals to create and use a virtual ID to avoid sharing their unique identity numbers, when using government and other services.

Users will, from March 1, have the option of generating a 16-digit virtual identity mapped to their number that can be shared with telecom companies and others at the time of authenticating their identity.

From June 1, 2018, it will be compulsory for all agencies, which undertake authentication, to accept the virtual IDs from their users.