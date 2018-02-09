Old age home inmates denied pension as wrinkles don't allow Aadhaar sign-up

Inmates of an old age home in Uttar Pradesh's complained that they are unable to avail certain facilities and collect pension as they do not have an card.

Speaking to ANI, a victim said the machine cannot trace their thumb impression because of wrinkles on their fingers.

"It would be good if I received help in some way. I do not have an card so, I am being deprived of facilities. I do not have documents and the machine cannot trace my fingerprints.

I have no resources. This is the only place I can be. I am not receiving any pension," Veervati, the victim, said.

aged between 60 to 79 years who are below are entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 400, while those above 80 years get Rs 500 per month.

However, Bareilly's social-welfare officer, Ashok Dixit said there are many people who do not have any identity proof.

"If a person applies online for pension he will be asked for no. Free food and shelter is provided to such people. can be made only if we have their details," he added.

A recently filed affidavit by the government in the stated that the state is fully committed to implementing provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Act 2007 and is providing old age pension and implementing various welfare programmes for elderly citizens.

