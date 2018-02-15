Over 1.1 mn farmers affected by drought in Chhattisgarh during kharif 2017

Scanty rains during the had affected over 1.1 million farmers in Chhattisgarh. The opposition Congress members today informed in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly that 1104767 farmers from 11297 villages have been affected by drought. In all, 1028657.812 hectares area had remained dry due to short rainfall. The state government accepted the figure and said it was taking all necessary measures to give relief to the farmers. “Chhattisgarh has received 12.8 per cent less rainfall in the when compared to average of last 10 years,” state’s minister for revenue Prem Prakash Pandey said. He added that 96 tehsils in 21 districts were declared drought-hit in September 2017 based on visual assessment of crop. The government has disbursed Rs 5.46 billion to the districts for immediate relief and Rs 3.30 billion had been distributed so far,” Pandey added.

Over 1.3 million farmers in the state were covered under the crop insurance scheme. Pandey said the district authorities have been directed to assess the crop damage and complete the official process at the earliest for disbursing the insurance claim.

The revenue tax collected in the affected villages had been suspended till further order.

The state government clarified that there was no ban imposed on farmers to take summer paddy in the Rabi season. The district authorities have been asked to release water for the Rabi paddy in the villages where the ground water level is good and no crisis of portable water.