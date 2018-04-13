ED finds 47 entities related to Nirav Modi doing Rs 60-bn 'round-tripping'

The (ED) is probing Rs 60 billion worth of apparent round-tripping done by 47 entities related to absconding billionaire Nirav Modi.

The term is used for an entity transferring an asset to another, while at the same time agreeing to buy back the same or similar assets at about the same price, in a way to conceal wealth and/or avoid tax.

According to officials, the said transaction travelled through at least five banks -- State Bank of India, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Axis Bank.

The agency is probing alleged money laundering in the Rs 130 billion fraud involving Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) at Punjab Bank, involving Modi and uncle Both had left the country before the fraud was discovered in February.

A majority of such transactions took place between UAE, Belgium and India, while some funds also found their way to New York. "Of these 47 entities, 10 are registered in Belgium, three in the US, 13 in UAE, eight in Netherlands and the rest in India," said an ED official.

According to a source, the ED says the funds received by Modi's firms through fraudulent LoUs travelled through these banks to reach the beneficiary. "It was done through multiple transactions," the official added. The way these were doney show Choksi and Modi were working in coordination.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation said around 120 'shell companies' in India and abroad were used by the two jewellers and these transactions were under scrutiny. CBI is said to be in an advanced stage of filing a chargesheet.

The income tax department has been got to investigate these shell companies, suspected to have helped in routing of illicit funds.

The ED is working in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for further details of transactions made abroad. Data on transactions in any electronic form are available with the remitting and receiving banks. Banks send monthly data of all such transactions to RBI.