Prabhu takes moral responsibility of train accidents, Modi asks him to wait

IANS/ BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday that he took "full moral responsibility" for the railway accidents.

Prabhu tweeted that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi "taking full moral responsibility" and that Modi "has asked me to wait".

"I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuring passengers and loss of precious lives," he added.

There have been two back-to-back accidents in the last five days, triggering demands for the minister's resignation.


Here is what Suresh Prabhu said:

In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways. Under leadership of PM, tried two overcome decades of neglect through systemic reforms in all areas leading two unprecedented investment & milestones. New India envisioned by PM deserves a Railways which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which railways is progressing now. I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish. I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait.
 





