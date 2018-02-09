Rafale row: Rahul echoes corruption charge, questions PM Modi's silence

Continuing to attack the government on the deal, on Thursday said that there has been a "corruption" in the defense deal and will be "exposed". Questioning the silence of the over the issue, he also asked why did change her stance over revealing the price of the fighter

"Sidhi baat hai. mamle me bhrashtachar hua hai...niklega...aur Pradhanmantri udhar dekh rahe hain (It is simple. There has been corruption in issue and the is looking another way," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He said he wanted to ask about it in the Parliament but he was not allowed and the house was adjourned, adding spoke for about an hour on Wednesday but did not utter a word about

"He (Modi) spoke about last 70 years but didn't say anything about We asked it to ( Arun) Jaitleyji but he had no answer," he said.

The said that the government needs to answer three questions about issue.

"Whether he (Modi) himself took the decision in or took permission from Yes or not. What was the reason behind giving the contract to a rather than HAL? and what was the price?

Gandhi also posed the question on and followed it with choices. He tweeted:

Q. Why did the Raksha Mantri change her stance from : I will reveal the price of the planes in Nov 2017 to the price is a state secret in Feb 2018 A. Corruption B. To protect Modiji C. To protect Modiji's friend of above #TheGreatRafaleMystery — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 8 February 2018

Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday that the details of the deal with for the fighter jets cannot be disclosed as per the inter-governmental agreement as it is "classified information".

Earlier, replying to charges over during the Budget debate, said the was trying to manufacture a scam in fighter jet purchase because it had not been able to find any corruption case in the government's tenure so far.

He also quoted a number of written replies in Parliament by Ministers from the then UPA governments including Pranab Mukherjee and A. K. Antony, wherein they had refused to quote the price in defense deals citing security concerns.

"Break-up of the cost will tell what are there in the deal. These security pacts are an inherent part of these defense contracts," he said.

"They're compromising security by asking for details which should not be made public, by which I mean known to the enemy," added.

He also advised the to "learn" from Pranab Mukherjee "lessons on security".