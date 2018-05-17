No train ticket bookings for 2.5 hrs in Delhi tomorrow; what you must know

Rail services on Delhi passenger reservation system (PRS), including enquiry on 139 and ticket bookings, will remain unavailable for a period of two and a half hours tomorrow and the day after, the Northern Railway said today.

The services will remain shut from 11.45 pm on May 18 to 2.15 am on May 19 due to upgradation work on Delhi's computerised PRS, it said in a statement.

"All the services of Delhi PRS, that is reservation activities, enquiry on 139 and internet booking will not be available during the period," the statement said.

This is the second time this month when the PRS services will be suspended temporarily.

The PRS of the Northern Railway, the North Central Railway, the North Western Railway and the North Eastern Railway was shut for around three hours from 10.30 pm on May 5 to 12.15 am on May 6 and again from 05.15 am to 06.25 am the same day.

A routine electrical maintenance activity was the reason behind the May 5-May 6 suspension.