Raman Singh completes 5,000 days as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

In the prominent squares of Chhattisgarh capital, Chief Minister is beaming from huge billboards with a smile, showcasing development in the state as he completes 5,000 days as Chief Minister.

Singh, 64, is the first chief minister of the (BJP) to head the government uninterrupted for 5,000 days. Among the serving chief ministers, Singh’s Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik is only ahead of him. He has also found a place among top eight longest serving chief ministers in the country.

Singh attributes the credit to the people of the state. He took over the command of Chhattisgarh on December 7, 2003, and has been steering party’s electoral victory in the state polls. But power has never been his target and priority.

“I want the BJP government in place; no matter who will be the chief minister,” said Singh, as the party cadre gears up for next year’s assembly elections. Heading the country’s worst insurgency-hit state, Singh counters question on the menace with a broad smile. His associates say the smile is the chief minister’s calling card.

The chief minister has all reason to smile as he has many other feats to count during his 14-years of service. “I am happy that we introduce the public distribution system in the state that has become a model across the country,” he said.

In his address to the people of the state aired on Sunday, Singh threw light on the government schemes and achievements since he took over as the “At the time of formation of the state (in November 2000), the state budget was just Rs 7 crore and today it has increased to Rs 80 thousand crore,” he said., adding that the gross state domestic product (GSDP) has increased from Rs 47,000 thousand crores to Rs 2,50,000 crore.

The per capita income has increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 82,000. The power production in the state had increased from 4,732 Mw to 22,764 Mw during the period while the transmission lines have extended from 5,205 circuit kilometres (kms) to 11522 circuit kms. State's electricity transmission capacity has increased from 1,350 MW to 6,350 Mw. The average per capita electricity consumption has increased from 350 units to 1,724 units, which is highest in the country.