RBI says not connected with study on Aadhaar security aspects

The on Thursday said neither it nor its researcher were any way connected to a study on security aspects of Aadhaar by one S Ananth. As per media reports, a staff paper published by the has flagged safety issues related to the unique identity number. In a statement, the said it has come across reports in a section of media attributing a "study on security aspects of Aadhaar by one Shri S Ananth", an adjunct faculty of (IDRBT), to researchers. "It is clarified that neither the nor its researchers were in any way connected with the study.

Further, views expressed by the author are not those of the RBI," the central bank said. Separately, in a statement said that views expressed in the study "have been wrongly" attributed to researchers in certain section of media. Further, it said the views expressed in the study are "those of the author alone" and do not represent the views of or It further added that Anant is not a regular faculty of the institute. has been established by the Deputy Governor B P Kanungo is the chairman of Governing Council.