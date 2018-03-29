ball-tampering row: After the slapping of a 12-month international and domestic ban on (now former) Australian cricket team captain and vice-captain David Warner, the has cancelled its $24-million sponsorship deal with Cricket Australia. Many other sponsors like Sanitarium, LG and Asics also dumped and David Warner from their sponsorship deals after the incident that rocked the sport in the country. However, the decision by Magellan suggests the financial impact of the episode will go to the core of Australia’s cricket team. The Australian media reported that the Magellan sponsorship was worth Australian dollar 17-20 million. According to Reuters, in a statement on Thursday, Magellan CEO Hamish Douglass said, “A conspiracy by the leadership of the Australian Men’s Test Cricket Team which broke the rules with a clear intention to gain an unfair advantage during the third test in South Africa goes to the heart of integrity. These recent events are so inconsistent with our values that we are left with no option but to terminate our ongoing partnership with Cricket Australia.” Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland came in defence of team's coach Darren Lehmann. According to Reuters, Sutherland said that Lehmann was as surprised as spectators while watching images on big screens showing Bancroft shamelessly cheating. ALSO READ: Ball tampering row: BCCI bars Steve Smith, David Warner out of IPL 2018 "In Darren's defence, I do want to clarify that matter," Sutherland told reporters in response to a question about what Lehmann told 12th man Peter Handscomb via walky-talky before he ran on the field to pass the coach's message to Bancroft." Reuters reported that Lehmann had sent a message to say: 'What the hell is going on?' He didn't use 'hell', he used another word. Darren wasn't involved and didn't know of the plan." had no knowledge of a ball-tampering plot by his two most senior players and allegations that he then led a cover-up are false, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Lehmann apologises, calls for change of Aussie's playing style The Cricket Australia had previously announced that it has found Steve Smith, Warner, and Cameron Bancroft guilty in the ball-tampering scandal, and suspended the trio for the fourth and final Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, beginning on Friday. The incident took place during South Africa's innings on Saturday afternoon when Bancroft was seen on television holding a small yellow object while rubbing the rough side of the ball, before hiding the object in his pocket, then inside his trousers. Here are the top developments related to the involving Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft: 1. Cricket Australia loses major sponsor Magellan: Magellan terminated its contract with the governing body over the ball-tampering scandal. The major sponsor had inked a three-year partnership in August 2017 for Australia's domestic Tests in a deal estimated at the time to be worth Australian dollar 20 million. It began with the recent Ashes series against England. 2. Cricket Australia CEO defends team coach Lehmann: came in defence of team's coach According to Reuters, Sutherland said that Lehmann was as surprised as spectators watched images on big screens showing Bancroft shamelessly cheating. "In Darren's defence, I do want to clarify that matter," Sutherland told reporters in response to a question about what Lehmann told 12th man Peter Handscomb via walky-talky before he ran on the field to pass the coach's message onto Bancroft." Reuters reported that Lehmann had sent a message to say: 'What the hell is going on?' He didn't use 'hell', he used another word. Darren wasn't involved and didn't know of the plan." had no knowledge of a ball-tampering plot by his two most senior players and allegations that he then led a cover-up are false, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday. 3. The right decision has been taken, says Sachin Tendulkar: Amid the ball-tampering controversy, Sachin Tendulkar believes that the right decision has been taken. Winning is important but the way you win is more important, he said in a tweet. It is important to uphold the integrity of the game, Sachin explains. ALSO READ: Even Sachin was accused of ball tampering: Shane Warne backs Smith; updates Cricket has been known as a gentleman's game. It's a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important

4. Punishment doesn't fit the crime, says Shane Warne: In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Shane Warne reacted on ball-tampering scandal. He said, "For that reason, I don't think at the moment talk of the punishment is fitting the crime ie a 12-month ban. They have been charged with breaching the spirit of the game, something that is so important to us Australians, and something which was important to every team I played in. At times we made mistakes, and we pushed things too far,"

"My punishment would have been to miss the fourth Test match, a huge fine, and be sacked as captain and vice-captain.

ALSO READ: 'Smith's Shame': Australian media slams cricket team over ball tampering "But they should still be allowed to play after that," he said.

Warne also added, "I made lots of mistakes in my life, and will continue to make them as it’s called being human. I have always said to younger players, don’t worry about how many runs you make or how many tests you play, people will always judge you by the way you play the game."

There are thoose countries that don’t like Australia, don’t like individuals in the team, and there has been a build up of hate which has exploded and created this tornado of hysteria, Warne said in his post.

Warne concluded his post by saying Australian cricket players would be able to overcome the negative reputation they were now facing. "They can come back from this, and they will."

5. IPL 2018 ban for Smith, Warner: Australian cricketers and David Warner have been banned from the upcoming edition of IPL starting from April 7 due to their involvement in the ball-tampering case with their team.

ALSO READ: Ball tampering row: BCCI bars Steve Smith, David Warner out of IPL 2018 "The CoA, in consultation with BCCI Acting President C K Khanna, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Hon. Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Smith and Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018," BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and match officials," it added.

The statement also clarified that the concerned IPL teams will be allowed replacement players.

Shukla told reporters that they were waiting for action by the ICC and the CA against these players before the BCCI decided on them.

6. Cricket Australia suspends Smith, Warner for 12 months: Four days after they were exposed, CA on Wednesday suspended disgraced captain and vice-captain David Warner for 12 months each.

According to a CA statement, Smith and Bancroft were banned from leadership positions for 12 months after completing their one-year ban from international and domestic cricket.

Warner has, however, been banned from all leadership positions in Australian cricket for life.

Cricket Australia's investigation found Warner responsible for "development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball" and "instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan".

The southpaw was also charged with providing advice to a junior player on how to tamper with the ball "including demonstrating how it could be done".

Warner also mislead the Newlands match officials by concealing his knowledge of and involvement in the plan and did not voluntarily report his involvement.

Meanwhile, Smith's ban was based on him knowing of the plan but failing to take steps to prevent it. Further, the probe found that it was Smith who directed "that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play" - in other words, Smith told Bancroft to hide the yellow object now known to be sandpaper in his trousers.

Smith was also found to have "mislead match officials and others regarding Bancroft's attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball" and "misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan".

7. CA suspends Bancroft for 9 months: Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using what is believed to be a tape before attempting to hide the object down the front of his pants moments before the umpires seemingly inquired about the contents of his pockets. Cricket Australia suspended the opener for nine months after television footage later showed Bancroft rubbing the ball and then seemingly putting an object back in his pocket.

As soon as the incident was shown on the giant screen, the player was questioned in the presence of Smith by the on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong.

The CA Board, comprising Chairman David Peever, Earl Eddings, Bob Every, John Harnden, Tony Harrison, Jacquie Hey and Michelle Tredenick, as well as former Test players Mark Taylor and Michael Kasporwicz, convened on Wednesday to determine the sanctions imposed on the guilty trio.

Following the announcement, Cricket Australia has appointed wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine as the Test captain on a full-time basis.

Smith, Warner, Bancroft may challenge CA verdict: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have the right to challenge their verdicts and also the duration of their penalties via a CA code of behaviour hearing with an independent commissioner.

An official announcement of their penalties is expected to be announced soon.

The three will be allowed to play club cricket and were encouraged by CA to do so "to maintain links with the cricket community".

They were "required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket".

8. Warner steps down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad: Prior to the BCCI ban, David Warner stepped down as captain of the IPL team

“In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly. – K Shanmugam, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad," tweeted

Smith's deputy David Warner has already been stripped off the Australian vice-captaincy.

9. 'Staring at a loss of Rs 200 mn': and David Warner may be staring at a loss of Rs 200 million each arising from bans against playing for their side and the cash-rich IPL, according to DNA. Steve Smith's central contract with CA is worth $1.5 million per annum and Warner's is $800,000. Apart from that, they are paid hefty amounts for each international match they feature in. Morever, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer announced on Tuesday that Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will return home and will not play the fourth and final Test match against South Africa that starts on Friday.

Sutherland added that the players will be penalised with sanctions that will 'reflect the gravity' of the situation. Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns have been named their replacements. Tim Paine, a batsman with only 10 test caps, has been appointed as the new skipper.

Cricket Australia's preliminary investigation is said to have reached the conclusion that coach Darren Lehman wasn't aware of the plan to tamper with the red cherry and so he will continue to be with the side.

stepped down as Rajasthan Royals captain: on Monday decided to step down from Rajasthan Royals' captaincy in the wake of the of severe backlash he has faced after admitting to ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa.

The decision was on expected lines the moment Cricket Australia indicated that harsher penalty was on cards for Smith and Co for their role in an episode that has shaken Australian sporting fraternity.

"The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricketing world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore, we have been in regular contact with Smith," Rajasthan Royals' head of cricket Zubin Bharucha had said.

"It's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that Smith steps down as captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions," he had added.

10. Ajinkya Rahane to replace Steve Smith: Right-hand Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane will replace in the upcoming season of the IPL. "Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Royals family for a long time now and he understands the culture and values of our team. We have absolutely no doubt that he will be a great leader of the Rajasthan Royals," Zubin Bharucha had said.

Welcoming Rahane as the captain of the team, Ranjit Barthakur, executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, had said: "Ajinkya Rahane has stepped up as a leader whenever he has been given the opportunity, be it for India or at Rajasthan Royals."

"We consider him the right candidate to lead the side this crucial season when the team is coming back to the IPL after two years. We wish him all the best, " Barthakur had added.

Co-owner Manoj Badale had said: "Rajasthan Royals will do everything possible to protect the values and the integrity of the game. We agree with Steve's decision to step down as captain, and we are fortunate to have such a capable successor with Ajinkya Rahane. It is important that all cricket fans retain a balanced perspective on the situation.

"What happened in South Africa was clearly wrong, especially given that it appears to have been pre-meditated. That said, this will be a difficult time for Steve as well, given how much he cares about the game," Manoj Badale, the co-owner of Rajasthan Royals had said.

Cricket Australia Statement on investigation: Full text

Following the announcements made yesterday in Johannesburg, the Cricket Australia Board has met again today to consider the report of the investigation into the incident in Cape Town.

The key finding from the investigation was that prior knowledge of the incident was confined to three players, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Key findings of the investigation:

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct, namely that their conduct:

(a) was contrary to the spirit of the game;

(b) was unbecoming of a representative or official;

(c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; and/or

(d) did bring the game of cricket into disrepute.

In respect of the individual players concerned, Cricket Australia advises the following:

was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:

(a) knowledge of a potential plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(b) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and implementation of that plan;

(c) directing that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play;

(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding Bancroft’s attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and

(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan

David Warner was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:

(a) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(b) instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;

(c) provision of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done;

(d) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and/or implementation of the plan;

(e) failure to report his knowledge of the plan at any time prior to or during the match;

(f) misleading Match Officials through the concealment of his knowledge of and involvement in the plan; and

(g) failure to voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match

Cameron Bancroft was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:

(a) knowledge of the existence of, and being party to, the plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;

(b) carrying out instructions to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(c) seeking to conceal evidence of his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and

(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent, implementation and participants of the plan

Summary of sanctions

The range of sanctions available to Cricket Australia under Article 2.3.5 are extensive. The CA Board determined sanctions that would be appropriate in each player’s case, following their review of the report.

The Board has considered the recommendations and determined that the following sanctions will be offered to each player in accordance with the CA Code of Conduct process.

Steve Smith: Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket

David Warner: Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket

Cameron Bancroft: Suspension of 9 months from all international and domestic cricket

All three players will be permitted to play club cricket and will be encouraged to do so to maintain links with the cricket community.

In addition, all three players will be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

Leadership

and Cameron Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the conclusion of their respective suspensions from international and domestic cricket. Any consideration of future leadership would be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public, form and authority among the playing group. David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future.

Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said:

“As I indicated yesterday, the CA Board understands and shares the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about these events.

“They go to the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport and the penalties must reflect that.

“These are significant penalties for professional players and the Board does not impose them lightly. It is hoped that following a period of suspension, the players will be able to return to playing the game they love and eventually rebuild their careers.”

Cricket Australia CEO, said:

“As the Chairman has noted, the sanctions we have announced are significant for the individuals involved. That is why the process has had to be thorough to ensure that all relevant issues have been examined.

“I am satisfied that the sanctions in this case properly reflect a balance between the need to protect the integrity and reputation of the game and the need to maintain the possibility of redemption for the individuals involved, all of whom have learned difficult lessons through these events.

“As indicated, Cricket Australia will provide more details of an independent review into the conduct and culture of our Australian men’s team in due course.” Sutherland concluded.

APPENDIX

Summary of CA Code of Conduct process

By way of summary, the Code of Conduct process in this instance is as follows:

A report is lodged by the CEO with the Head of Integrity;

A review is completed by the Head of Integrity;

A Notice of Charge (in conjunction with the report) is provided to the player which includes a specific charge under the Code of Conduct and offers the proposed sanctions;

If the player accepts the charge and proposed sanctions, the matter is completed;

If the player disputes either the charge or sanction/s, there is a hearing before a CA Commissioner;

The player may appeal the outcome of that hearing, and if so there is a hearing before an Appeals Commissioner (who is selected from the remaining CA Commissioners).