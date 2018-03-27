Sponsors put Australian cricket on notice after ball tampering scandal

Australia’s major cricket sponsors, including Qantas Airways, breakfast cereal maker Sanitarium and brewer Lion, said on Monday they were assessing their relationship with the country’s favourite pastime as the fallout from a ball-tampering scandal escalates. The incident, which Australian captain said involved senior players hatching a plan to tamper with the ball during a game against rival South Africa, also threatens to upset current negotiations over broadcast rights. Sanitarium, which counts Smith as a brand ambassador, said it was reviewing its sponsorship pending the outcome of an investigation by governing body Cricket “Certainly it’s under review as the actions taken by the team in don’t align with our own values – Sanitarium does not condone cheating in sport,” Sanitarium said in a statement. The sentiment was mirrored by almost all of the sport’s commercial partners in Australia, including Qantas, apparel sponsor ASICS, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, insurer Bupa, Specsavers, Toyota, and brewer Lion, which owns beer sponsor XXXX. “Like the rest of Australia, we’re deeply concerned,” a Lion spokesman said in a statement. “This is not what you’d expect from anyone in sport at any level.” Singapore Telecommunications’ Optus, which is a commercial partner and broadcasts cricket on its mobile network, said it would not comment on the incident as it was a matter for Cricket The camera vision of Australian player Cameron Bancroft hiding a piece of yellow tape that was used to try and rough up the ball to benefit the bowler has stunned a sports-loving nation where “back-yard” and “beach” cricket are a national hobby.

Roughing up one side of a ball can help it to swing through the air, making it more difficult for the batsman to hit.