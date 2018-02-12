Srinagar CRPF camp attack foiled, 1 jawan killed: Top 10 developments

An attempted attack by militants on a camp in Kashmir was foiled on Monday, with a gunfight breaking out between security forces and the attackers, who took shelter in a building in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. One jawan reportedly lost his life after being grievously injured in the ongoing encounter. The attack comes close on the heels of the strike on the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, which left six people, including five Army personnel, dead and ten others injured. Here are the top 10 developments: 1) A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants, who took shelter in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, officials said. 2) According to news agency ANI, a personnel, who was seriously injured in the gunfight during the ongoing encounter at the camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, succumbed to his injuries. & Kashmir: One personnel who was seriously injured in gunfight during ongoing encounter at camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar succumbs to injuries. pic.twitter.com/UDEdAD5uDt — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

The trooper was wounded in the shootout as the security forces prepared for a final assault against the holed-up militants, a police officer said.

He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, barely 300 metres away from the site of the gunfight, and died later.

It was the same hospital from where Pakistani LeT militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah managed to escape on February 6 after killing two policemen.

3) Troops of the and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of and Kashmir Police were carrying out the operation against the militants. Kashmir police chief S P Vaid in a tweet said: "I congratulate alert sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Fortunately two terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on." 4) Speaking to news agencies, IG Ravideep Sahai said: "They (militants) couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. Five families have been evacuated. Operation is on." 5) Earlier in the day, the militants had attempted to strike a camp but their attack was foiled, officials said.

6) "The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the said.

7) The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in an under-construction house nearby, the officials said.

8) The building has been cordoned off by the According to senior officials, there were two militants.

9) Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the has moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape.

10) The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people, including five soldiers.