Air India-Vistara mid-air collision: How Captain Kohli saved 261 lives
Srinagar CRPF camp attack foiled, 1 jawan killed: Top 10 developments

Attack comes close on the heels of the strike on the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Srinagar CRPF camp attack
Latest visuals from Srinagar's Karan Nagar where an encounter is underway at a CRPF camp. Photo: @ANI

An attempted attack by militants on a CRPF camp in Kashmir was foiled on Monday, with a gunfight breaking out between security forces and the attackers, who took shelter in a building in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. One CRPF jawan reportedly lost his life after being grievously injured in the ongoing encounter. The attack comes close on the heels of the strike on the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, which left six people, including five Army personnel, dead and ten others injured. Here are the top 10 developments: 1) A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants, who took shelter in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, officials said. 2) According to news agency ANI, a CRPF personnel, who was seriously injured in the gunfight during the ongoing encounter at the CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, succumbed to his injuries.

The trooper was wounded in the shootout as the security forces prepared for a final assault against the holed-up militants, a police officer said.

He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, barely 300 metres away from the site of the gunfight, and died later.

It was the same hospital from where Pakistani LeT militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah managed to escape on February 6 after killing two policemen.

3) Troops of the CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out the operation against the militants. Kashmir police chief S P Vaid in a tweet said: "I congratulate alert CRPF sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Srinagar. Fortunately two terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on." 4) Speaking to news agencies, CRPF IG Ravideep Sahai said: "They (militants) couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. Five families have been evacuated.

Operation is on."

5) Earlier in the day, the militants had attempted to strike a CRPF camp but their attack was foiled, officials said. ALSO READ: Sunjwan: Army sets camp ablaze; Pak alleges India creating 'war hysteria' 6) "The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the CRPF said. 7) The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in an under-construction house nearby, the officials said. 8) The building has been cordoned off by the CRPF. According to senior CRPF officials, there were two militants. 9) Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF has moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. ALSO READ: 5 soldiers, one civilian killed in J&K Army camp attack: Top developments 10) The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people, including five soldiers.

First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 13:04 IST

