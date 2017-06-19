SSC CGLE 2017 online application submission date extended

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notice regarding the Combined Graduate Level examination (CGLE) exam 2017 on June 16, 2017. The commission has offered extension in time to fill the application form. The last date apply is now extended to June 19, 2017. Candidates should apply before 5:00 PM.
According to the notification, the Commission has noticed that some of the applicants have faced technical problems in filling on-line application forms for CGLE, 2017 during the last two days. Keeping in view this inconvenience caused to the applicants, the Commission has, in the interest of the applicants, decided to extend the last date of filling of on-line application forms for CGLE 2017.
Regarding the payments made through challans, The SSC has also noted that candidates who have had their bank challans generated before 5:00 PM on June 19, 2017, can make the payment at designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) using these challans by June 21, 2017.
SSC CGLE 2017
The exam will be conducted in four stages: tier-I, tier-II, tier-III and tier–IV. The computer-based tier-I examination will be held from August 1 to 20, 2017 for selecting candidates for tier-II examination. This time on, the time allotted for the tier-I exam has been reduced to 60 minutes.
Dates to remember
|Events
|Date
|Tier-I examination
|August 1 to 20, 2017
|Tier-II examination
|November 10 and 11, 2017
|Tier-II examination (descriptive)
|January 21, 2018
|Tier-IV examination (skill test)
|February 2018
Application process
There will be a single application form for the CGLE. Candidates will have to apply online at www.ssconline.nic.in or ssc.nic.in and pay Rs. 100. Step-by-step guide on how to apply for SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2017:
1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
2. Read through the SSC CGL notification and check your eligibility
3. Click on the Apply tab on the homepage
4. Select Recruitment For Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017 link and click on the Click to Apply
5. Click on Register tab in the new registration column
6. After successful registration, begin application process using registration id and password
7. Fill in the details in the fields provided
8. Submit the application
9. Keep a copy for future reference
Candidates, declared qualified by the commission for admission to the (tier-II) examination on the basis of the tier-I examination, will not have to apply again. No separate notice / advertisement will be published for the tier-II examination. The result of tier-I examination, informing the qualified candidates along with the dates of tier-II examination will be published on the commission’s website.
