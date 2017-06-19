SSC CGLE 2017 online application submission date extended

The (SSC) released a notice regarding the (CGLE) exam 2017 on June 16, 2017. The has offered extension in time to fill the application form. The last date apply is now extended to June 19, 2017. should apply before 5:00 PM.



According to the notification, the has noticed that some of the applicants have faced technical problems in filling on-line application forms for CGLE, 2017 during the last two days. Keeping in view this inconvenience caused to the applicants, the has, in the interest of the applicants, decided to extend the last date of filling of on-line application forms for 2017.



Regarding the payments made through challans, The has also noted that who have had their bank challans generated before 5:00 PM on June 19, 2017, can make the payment at designated branches of the (SBI) using these challans by June 21, 2017.



2017



The exam will be conducted in four stages: tier-I, tier-II, tier-III and tier–IV. The computer-based tier-I will be held from August 1 to 20, 2017 for selecting for tier-II This time on, the time allotted for the tier-I exam has been reduced to 60 minutes.



Dates to remember



Events Date Tier-I examination August 1 to 20, 2017 Tier-II examination November 10 and 11, 2017 Tier-II (descriptive) January 21, 2018 Tier-IV (skill test) February 2018

There will be a single application form for the will have to apply online at www.ssconline.nic.in or nic.in and pay Rs. 100. Step-by-step guide on how to apply for CGL tier 1 exam 2017:1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in 2. Read through the CGL notification and check your eligibility3. Click on the Apply tab on the homepage4. Select Recruitment For Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017 link and click on the Click to Apply5. Click on Register tab in the new registration column6. After successful registration, begin application process using registration id and password7. Fill in the details in the fields provided8. Submit the application9. Keep a copy for future referenceCandidates, declared qualified by the for admission to the (tier-II) on the basis of the tier-I examination, will not have to apply again. No separate notice / advertisement will be published for the tier-II The result of tier-I examination, informing the qualified along with the dates of tier-II will be published on the commission’s website.