Star health slashes premium rates for Cardiac policy by up to 40%

and Allied Insurance company has revised the premium rate(s) for its 'Star Cardiac Care' insurance policy, allowing customers to avail of the policy at a lower rate depending on their age. The premium rates have been lowered by around 28 to 40 per cent, depending on the underwriting characteristics of the insured, and will continue to cover hospitalization for cardiac ailments or diseases, accidents, and other (non-cardiac) ailments, as well as outpatient medical expenses and personal cover for accidental death.

Unfortunately many people in the country do not get access to an which covers all of the above services. While heart disease is a rampant problem in the country, people on numerous occasions have got rejected when buying a health-insurance policy, as they suffer from a pre-existing condition. Prior to the revision, the 'Star Cardiac Care' policy was limited to cover 405 procedures, but now will offer customers access and a cover for all day-care procedures as well.

Dr S Prakash, COO, Star and Allied Insurance, said, "Since its launch, we have noticed an increased demand for the policy over the last five years. has witnessed an increase of nearly 27.5% in the sales in the FY 2017-18 compared to the previous year.”

“Doctors are the ones who treat the patients and understand the procedures and intricate aspects of various ailments. This is why we involve these experts while designing a product to help and give the best coverage for our customers in time and to bring advancement in health care," said Dr Prakash.