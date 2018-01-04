Start-up guru Mahesh Murthy booked for sexual harassment

The Mumbai police has registered a case against well known investor and start-up guru alleging following several complaints and intervention of the Commission of Women (NCW).



A cognizable offence was registered against Murthy at the Khar Police station under section 67 of IT Act, section 354(D) and 509 of IPC following objectionable language used by him towards many women online. “Even though Shri Murthy had allegedly, already posted an apology for some of his posts, NCW requested the DGP’s (Maharashtra police) personal involvement to investigate the matter and take strict action.... as such acts not only amount to outraging the modesty of women but also attract attention for cyber crime,” said the NCW note.



NCW raised the issue in November after several women publicly alleged that Murthy used objectionable, derogatory sexual remarks and obscene signs on social media. It stated that after a Delhi-based woman sent in her complaint in 2017, the NCW took cognisance of the matter as they had received a similar complaint in early 2017 against Murthy.The NCW stated that keeping that in mind, apart from several media reports from other women, the women’s body wrote to the Director General of Police in November 2017. Section 354D of IPC covers stalking while section 509 is registered for outraging the modesty of a woman through verbal or visual gestures. Murthy’s alleged behaviour shot into the public glare following the social media campaign #metoo when a number of women, including a journalist and a writer, accused Murthy of inappropriate behaviour.The misconduct was first highlighted by online portal FactorDaily which prompted many other women to recount their own stories going as far back as 2003. The complainants included a government officer and HR professional among others, noted the story.