Thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan, UP, Punjab, Delhi; top 10 developments

After some quiet on Thursday and Friday, another set of is likely to hit India's northwestern plains on Saturday, the Met department said. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), regions including northern Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttarakhand will be affected. Thunderstorms, along with squall are also very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura as well, added the IMD. Isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorm along with gusty winds. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while dust and thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over

The home ministry has also issued an advisory for Saturday, saying thunderstorm accompanied with squall are very likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

"We are expecting a western disturbance to approach the hill region on May 5. This will have an effect on north-western plains,” IMD senior scientist M Mahapatra said. "The intensity of the thunderstorm could only be predicted two hours prior to the activity," Mahapatra added.

However, according to the analysts, a trough over north and Madhya Pradesh will lead to thunderstorm activity, but it will not be severe and will be around Tuesday, May 8. "May 5 may bring light rains in the region," according to Skymet.

The home ministry noted that 124 people were killed while more than 300 injured in five states due to thunderstorm and lightning in the last two days. The maximum casualty was reported in where 73 people were killed, while 91 others were injured. Most of the deaths and injuries in the state took place in region, a home ministry spokesperson said.

In Rajasthan, altogether 35 people were killed and 206 injured, while eight people were killed in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab. Nearly 100 people were injured in Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Following the thunderstorms, power supply was cut off in many areas as squall uprooted trees and snapped electricity cables. At least 12,000 electric poles were uprooted and 2,500 transformers damaged in the affected states in the last two days.

Here are the top 10 developments around recent conditions and the likelihood of today's and thunderstorm in North according to IMD:

1. UP Deputy CM meets victims of the storm: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday visited a number in villages in Agra, where more than 50 people died and around 60 were injured in Wednesday thunderstorm, and distributed compensation, officials said. Sharma visited various villages in Khairagarh and Fatehabad tehsils to meet members of bereaved families and distributed cheques. In the afternoon, he visited the SN Medical College hospital to meet the injured and promised all help from the state government. Treatment and medicines are free, hospital authorities said.

2. Jaipur doppler radar dysfunctional when dust hit UP, Rajasthan: The doppler radar in the Jaipur Met office, a critical component in the accurate forecasting of weather events, was not working the night of May 2 when a high velocity dust cut a swathe of destruction through parts of Rajasthan, killing at least 35 people, an IMD official said. In fact, according to media reports, Met department's radar hasn't been working for a month.





4. May 6, 7 to witness thunderstorm, hail in parts of J&K and Himachal: IMD said May 6 may see thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Punjab.



On May 7, thunderstorm will be accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm/ thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over West

5. Modi announces ex-gratia for storm victims: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 each from Prime Ministers Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to dust storm in various parts of north on May 2. An official release said that the Prime Minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured due to storm.



6. After the storm, grief and disbelief echo through Agra's villages: Ram Bharose stares blankly at the dark, still damp patch of earth where his son and nephew bled to death two nights ago, when a high-intensity dust storm reduced to a crumpled heap his home and his family's hopes for the future. Walls crumbled, roofs collapsed and tin sheets flew through the air as winds of over 100 kmph raged through parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on the night of May 2, killing more than 100 people in the two states. More than 40 people died in district alone, officials said. The cries of those grieving for their dead and those in hospital with lacerations, broken bones and head injuries echo across the region, just beyond the spanking expressway linking the capital to the state.





A general view of the high tension wires which collapsed in Wednesday's massive storm, near Agra on Friday

A cyclonic circulation over Haryana was the trigger for the deadly dust storm that swept parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, weather experts said on Wednesday, estimating that the wind speed during the storm may have gone to 100 kilometres per hour. The winds were so violent that a number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted, as the severe dust storm swept parts of these states. The phenomenon was restricted to these two states, largely because of external and domestic reasons, experts said. There were primarily four reasons that lead to the thunderstorm — excessive heating, availability of moisture, instability in atmosphere and a trigger for the storm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, according to PTI.The Congress on Thursday took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka even when people of his state were reeling under the impact of the severe dust storm that has left many dead. "Even if people of Uttar Pradesh are suffering, I am busy culling out 'jumlas' (gimmicks) in Karnataka elections -- Adityanath, missing chief minister, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala. The swipe at him follows the death of as many as 45 persons in the high-intensity dust storm that hit the state overnight. Adityanath is scheduled to address several election rallies in Karnataka.