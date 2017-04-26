Sweden keen to collaborate with Maharashtra on climate issues

There are over 100 Swedish firms operating in the state which could support the clean agenda

There are over 100 Swedish firms operating in the state which could support the clean agenda

is keen to collaborate with Maharashtra on waste management, smart cities, and



"I exchanged views with both the governments at the centre and in the state on global efforts, ongoing international negotiations and the potential for bilateral cooperation," visiting Swedish deputy minister on climate Eva Svedling said in Mumbai on Tuesday.



The minister met chief minister and the state environment minister and discussed collaboration on and sustainability solutions.



" and our business are ready to work with India on the important transformation taking place, when it comes to smart and healthy cities, and more," she told reporters here after addressing the students of the Welingkar Institute of Communication.



Swedish companies have advanced solutions for smart energy, urban transportation, waste management and air quality, she stressed. There are over a 100 Swedish companies operating in the state which could support the clean agenda. These companies employ over 1.8 lakh directly, and 1.3 million people indirectly, she said.



Her visit is a follow-up to the joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart during his state visit to India last year.



"I have learnt and seen first-hand the potential and opportunities as well as the challenges faced by India, Maharashtra and Mumbai, in relation to and sustainability. is a top priority for our government," Svedling said.



She also visited the dumping grounds at Govandi earlier in the day and took a ride on the which is operating in Navi-Mumbai, which saves fuel up to 40 per cent in real operating conditions.



has long-term goals of reducing emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 from the 2010 levels, as well as becoming the first fossil fuel-free country by 2040, with net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045.

Press Trust of India