Three dalit activists arrested for collecting funds for organisation in UP

Three activists of the were on Monday arrested for collecting funds for the Dalit outfit at Shukartal in the district.

SP (Rural) Vinit Bhatnagar said Amit Kumar, Bablu and Harish were booked last evening along with several other activists of the organisation. A case under Section 153 (inciting a mob with an intent to cause riots) and Section 420 (cheating) of the had been registered against them.

It is alleged that they distributed pamphlets and appealed to people to participate in a panchayat to be held in June 14 in Ratheri village in the district.

Police on Sunday dismantled a camp in Shukartal set up by them for collection of funds, and removed pamphlets and donation boxes from there.

Meanwhile, Saharanpur police has announced a rewardfor information about the Bhim Army's chief Chandrashekhar and its other absconding leaders, in connection with their alleged role in the caste-based violence in Saharanpur.

According to Saharanpur SSP Bablu Kumar, a reward of Rs 12,000 will be given to anyone providing information about Chandrashekhar and his supporters Vinay Ratan, Kamal and Manjit who are facing non-bailable warrants.