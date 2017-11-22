UP civic poll: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's name missing from voters list

was today left fuming after he found his name missing from the voters' list for the local body elections in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh



The MP, who had to return from Gadankheda this morning without casting his vote, alleged that it was a conspiracy and demanded stern action against erring officials after which the district administration ordered an inquiry.



"The district magistrate (DM) is new but the additional district magistrate (ADM), who is also looking after the election process, was posted under the previous government... it is not a mere lapse that the name of the is missing... omission of an MP's name indicates some conspiracy," told reporters.Former Congress also could not vote as her name was missing from the voters' list following which she lodged a complaint with the district administration.The officials apologised to her and assured her of a probe into the matter after which Tandon returned from the Raja Shankar Sahai Inter college without casting her vote.District Magistrate N G Ravi termed both the cases as serious. He said that an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against those found responsible for the error.Sakshi Mahraj, the firebrand from known for his controversial remarks, also alleged that names of some other members of his Gadankheda Sakshidham Ashram were missing from the electoral rolls.Polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh was held in 24 districts on Wednesday.Polling for the 25 districts will be held on November 26 and for the 26 seats on November 29, while counting of votes for all the three phases would be done on December 1 and results will be declared on the same day.Apart from Unnao, the districts where polling took place today were Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnore, Badaun, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Hardoi, Amethi, Faizabad, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, and Sonebhadra.