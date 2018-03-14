JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Karnataka, Maharashtra villages beat cities in providing basic education
Business Standard

UP, Bihar bypolls LIVE: Counting begins in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Araria today

Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Bihar's Araria, being viewed as yet another test for BJP ahead of 2019 general elections

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Uttar Pradesh Lok sabha bypolls 2018
Voters in Phulpur. Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh by-polls 2018: The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Uttar Pradesh by-polls 2018: Termed by Yogi Adityanath as a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the bypolls witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, SP and the Congress.     Bihar by-elections 2018: On the other hand, the BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani. Bihar by-polls: In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave the ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. Bihar by-polls: This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. Bihar by-polls for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha by-election for the two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh — Gorakhpur and Phulpur and Bihar's Araria will begin on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. The results are expected to be declared by Thursday afternoon, according to an Election Commission official. 

Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2018

The voter turnout was 47.45 per cent in Gorakhpur and 37.39 per cent in Phulpur in Sunday's polling. Ten candidates were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur. According to the Election Commission, there are 1.96 million (19.61 lakh) voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, while the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has a 1.95 million (19.49 lakh) electorate.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively, following their election to the state legislative council.


Fifty-seven per cent polling was registered in Araria, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay V Nayak said. In the Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies in Bihar, where by-polls were also held, the voter turnout was 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent respectively, he said.

Bihar by-polls for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 08:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UP, Bihar bypolls LIVE: Counting begins in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Araria today

Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Bihar's Araria, being viewed as yet another test for BJP ahead of 2019 general elections

The Uttar Pradesh bypolls see a triangular battle among Samajwadi Party, BJP and Congress; results out today
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha by-election for the two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh — Gorakhpur and Phulpur and Bihar's Araria will begin on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. The results are expected to be declared by Thursday afternoon, according to an Election Commission official. 

Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2018

The voter turnout was 47.45 per cent in Gorakhpur and 37.39 per cent in Phulpur in Sunday's polling. Ten candidates were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur. According to the Election Commission, there are 1.96 million (19.61 lakh) voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, while the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has a 1.95 million (19.49 lakh) electorate.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively, following their election to the state legislative council.


Fifty-seven per cent polling was registered in Araria, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay V Nayak said. In the Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies in Bihar, where by-polls were also held, the voter turnout was 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent respectively, he said.

Bihar by-polls for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

UP, Bihar bypolls LIVE: Counting begins in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Araria today

Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Bihar's Araria, being viewed as yet another test for BJP ahead of 2019 general elections

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha by-election for the two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh — Gorakhpur and Phulpur and Bihar's Araria will begin on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. The results are expected to be declared by Thursday afternoon, according to an Election Commission official. 

Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2018

The voter turnout was 47.45 per cent in Gorakhpur and 37.39 per cent in Phulpur in Sunday's polling. Ten candidates were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur. According to the Election Commission, there are 1.96 million (19.61 lakh) voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, while the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has a 1.95 million (19.49 lakh) electorate.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively, following their election to the state legislative council.


Fifty-seven per cent polling was registered in Araria, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay V Nayak said. In the Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies in Bihar, where by-polls were also held, the voter turnout was 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent respectively, he said.

Bihar by-polls for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin.

image
Business Standard
177 22