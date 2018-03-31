Uttar Pradesh: 2 Ambedkar statues vandalised, Akhilesh attacks Adityanath

Two of icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in on Friday night and Saturday. One statue was found with its head chopped off at a park in Allahabad’s Trivenipuram locality today and the other B R Ambedkar statue was damaged in Siddharthnagar's Gohaniya last night.

"We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad Aakash Kulhari, according to news agency IANS. He said a case has been registered and ruled out any tension in the area following the incident.

The B R Ambedkar has triggered protests by locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Gohaniya area, who gathered at the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The statue is being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons, Superintendent of Police Dr Dharamvir said, according to news agency PTI. Efforts are on to identify those behind the incident, Dharamvir said.

Domariyaganj MLA, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who rushed to Gohaniya soon after the incident, alleged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party and that the culprits will not be spared.

This is the third such incidence of in this month. Earlier, a similar incident had taken place in Meerut on March 7.



Adityanath issues directives to step up security

Taking a serious note of such incidents, Chief Minister has issued directives to district magistrates and SPs to take steps to ensure the security of installed in their respective districts and see that such instances are not repeated. Adityanath is scheduled to visit Gohaniya district on April 2.



An official release issued in said the chief minister has asked officials to take strong action against those responsible for such incidents so that they do not vitiate peace and harmony.

Officials have been asked to take the help of peoples' representatives and eminent persons for ensuring peace and harmony and hold meetings with them.



Akhilesh Yadav attacks on Yogi govt





SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath’s government on Saturday, saying that they don’t do any work and only confuse the people, according to news agency ANI.

"They don't have any other work but to confuse the masses. It is also not necessary that we should follow what the government says. Whatever the governor says is always not a good suggestion," Akhilesh Yadav said, according to ANI.

He further said that Adityanath government just wants to defame the Opposition. “It is our government that has inaugurated many elevated roads including the recent one. The present government can only intimidate and harass us through investigative agencies,” Akhilesh said.

With inputs from Agencies