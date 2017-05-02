Why are Indian engineers not employable? IIT heads blame poor infra

What do the heads of the country’s top tech institutes think about the debate around employability of Indian engineering graduates?

There is indeed a real concern about employability because of the large number of Indian engineering students graduating ever year, outdated curriculum, poor teaching infrastructure and a shortage of good faculty, said IIT directors, according to a report published by The Economic Timnes





However, industry veterans T V Mohandas Pai and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw had slammed the report.



The onus of bringing out quality engineers lies not on the students, most of who come into the system with the intention to learn, but on the institutes, says Indranil Manna, director at IIT-Kanpur.



“We need good teachers, good labs and infrastructure. That is not available in a majority of the institutes beyond a few at the top. Blame the system which has allowed so many institutes of questionable quality to mushroom”, further says the ET report.

The main problems, said Gautam Biswas, director at IIT-Guwahati, were inappropriate curriculum, poor syllabi, inadequate laboratory infrastructure and a shortage of quality human resources for teaching. Attention should be focused on all these areas while institutes without adequate teaching support may seek help from industry experts through special seminar or lectures, he suggested.