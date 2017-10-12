Aadhaar introduces dynamic OTP in its app

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said it has added a new security feature of 'time-based OTP' to its mobile app



The app allows a person to have his on the registered mobile, without the need to carry a physical copy of card.



The app - in its beta version - displays demographic data that is available on the card including name, date of birth, gender, address, and photograph."With this feature, people now do not have to wait for OTP to arrive on their mobile. TOTP (time-based OTP) will be always available on App on their mobile phones", said in a statement.Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO, said, Currently, to improve both security and convenience, TOTP has been configured in our Self Service Update Portal (SSUP) and download. In future, all OTP based authentication applications will be migrated to TOTP based authentication".This will address OTP related shortcomings including dependency on the mobile network for SMS delivery, Pandey added.Currently, the app is available on Android. has allowed as one of the valid proof of identity for rail travel since September 8, 2017.