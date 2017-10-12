Aadhaar introduces dynamic OTP in its app

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said it has added a new security feature of 'time-based OTP' to its mobile app mAadhaar.
The mAadhaar app allows a person to have his Aadhar on the registered mobile, without the need to carry a physical copy of Aadhar card.
The app - in its beta version - displays demographic data that is available on the Aadhar card including name, date of birth, gender, address, and photograph.
"With this feature, people now do not have to wait for OTP to arrive on their mobile. TOTP (time-based OTP) will be always available on mAadhaar App on their mobile phones", UIDAI said in a statement.
Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO, UIDAI said, Currently, to improve both security and convenience, TOTP has been configured in our Self Service Update Portal (SSUP) and eAadhaar download. In future, all OTP based Aadhar authentication applications will be migrated to TOTP based Aadhar authentication".
This will address OTP related shortcomings including dependency on the mobile network for SMS delivery, Pandey added.
Currently, the mAadhaar app is available on Android. Indian Railways has allowed mAadhaar as one of the valid proof of identity for rail travel since September 8, 2017.
