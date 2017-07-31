Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to August 31

Central Board of Direct taxes today extended Aadhaar-PAN linking till August 31.
The income tax returns will be processed after the Aadhaar-PAN linking, CBDT said.
Earlier, in a last minute decision, the government today extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) till August 5, a top official today said.
The official Twitter handle of the department said the move was made "in view of difficulties faced by taxpayers."
In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2016-17 has been extended to 5th August, 2017.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 31, 2017
