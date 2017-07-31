TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

June core sector growth falls to 0.4 % in June from 4.1 % in May
Business Standard

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to August 31

ITR to be processed after Aadhaar-PAN linking, says CBDT

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Aadhaar project cannot survive without undermining and overriding the rights of the people. File Photo: Reuters
Aadhaar project cannot survive without undermining and overriding the rights of the people. File Photo: Reuters

Central Board of Direct taxes today extended Aadhaar-PAN linking till August 31.
 
The income tax returns will be processed after the Aadhaar-PAN linking, CBDT said.

 
Earlier, in a last minute decision, the government today extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) till August 5, a top official today said.

The official Twitter handle of the department said the move was made "in view of difficulties faced by taxpayers." 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements