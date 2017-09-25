Air India disinvestment hits air pocket owing to lack of bidders

Last week Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the ministerial group on the disinvestment of Air India, said the process was moving “quite well” and the government would soon appoint a transaction advisor. In a meeting held last week, the government also discussed whether Air India’s disinvestment could be completed this financial year. But the privatisation of the airline faces serious stumbling blocks. With just IndiGo showing interest in buying the international business of the airline, government officials say that it cannot go in ...