Air India shifts GST invoicing work to agents

Air India
wants agents
to handle GST-related invoicing, travel industry
sources said. The airline's move adds to the work load of agents
and could require them to hire staff and invest in software.
Air India
issued a circular to all agents
last week and said new procedure will come into effect from September 1. In the circular, the airline
has categorised travel agents
as its principal customers for purpose of air travel under GST.
"Air India
shall not be responsible for non-issuance of tax invoice or loss of GST
credit, if any, to the end customers. All such responsibilities shall rest with the agents," the airline
said in the circular.
"The communication issued by Air India
needs to be examined from a legal perspective," said Anita Rastogi, partner (indirect tax) at PwC.
At present no other airline
has issued similar instructions and agents
expect other airlines to follow suit.
"Even now we are issuing tax invoice on service or transaction charges to our customers and airline
would have issued another invoice for a ticket. So that duplicity is avoided now. Also, it is good from the perspective of client confidentiality as the airline
will not send tax invoice directly to our customers," an executive member from Travel Agents
Federation of India remarked.
"It is amply clarified that Air India
has not decided to pass on its responsibility to the travel agents. Air India
will issue tax invoice to the agent, and in turn, such agents
will be required to issue tax invoice to the end customer. In short, the tax invoice will be issued to the GSTN provided at the time of booking, which could be either the agent or the end customer. However, the responsibility of carriage lies with Air India," the airline
said in response to a query.
Under GST, economy class air travel and business class travel is charged at 5 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. The companies purchasing tickets for staff travel can claim an input credit on tax payment. A tax invoice needs to be issued and details of invoices need to be uploaded on GSTN portal to enable companies to claim input credit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU