Air India shifts GST invoicing work to agents

has dubbed travel as its "principal customers" and wants them to shoulder the task of goods and service tax-related (GST-related) of

wants to handle GST-related invoicing, sources said. The airline's move adds to the work load of and could require them to hire staff and invest in software.

issued a circular to all last week and said new procedure will come into effect from September 1. In the circular, the has categorised travel as its principal customers for purpose of air travel under

" shall not be responsible for non-issuance of tax invoice or loss of credit, if any, to the end customers. All such responsibilities shall rest with the agents," the said in the circular.

"The communication issued by needs to be examined from a legal perspective," said Anita Rastogi, partner (indirect tax) at PwC.

At present no other has issued similar instructions and expect other airlines to follow suit.

"Even now we are issuing tax invoice on service or transaction charges to our customers and would have issued another invoice for a ticket. So that duplicity is avoided now. Also, it is good from the perspective of client confidentiality as the will not send tax invoice directly to our customers," an executive member from Travel Federation of India remarked.

"It is amply clarified that has not decided to pass on its responsibility to the travel will issue tax invoice to the agent, and in turn, such will be required to issue tax invoice to the end customer. In short, the tax invoice will be issued to the GSTN provided at the time of booking, which could be either the agent or the end customer. However, the responsibility of carriage lies with Air India," the said in response to a query.

Under GST, economy class air travel and business class travel is charged at 5 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. The companies purchasing tickets for staff travel can claim an input credit on tax payment. A tax invoice needs to be issued and details of invoices need to be uploaded on GSTN portal to enable companies to claim input credit.