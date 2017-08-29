JUST IN
GST a unique reform that changed tax procedure overnight, says PM Modi
Air India shifts GST invoicing work to agents

Move could increase agents' workload. Also agents to be responsible in case of loss of GST credit

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Air India

Air India has dubbed travel agents as its "principal customers" and wants them to shoulder the task of goods and service tax-related (GST-related) invoicing of corporate customers.

Air India wants agents to handle GST-related invoicing, travel industry sources said. The airline's  move adds to the work load of agents and could require them to hire staff and invest in software. 

Air India issued a circular to all agents last week and said new procedure will come into effect from September 1. In the circular, the airline has categorised travel agents as its principal customers for purpose of air travel under GST. 

"Air India shall not be responsible for non-issuance of tax invoice or loss of GST credit, if any, to the end customers. All such responsibilities shall rest with the agents," the airline said in the circular.

"The communication issued by Air India needs to be examined from a legal perspective," said Anita Rastogi, partner (indirect tax) at PwC.

At present no other airline has issued similar instructions and agents expect other airlines to follow suit. 

"Even now we are issuing tax invoice on service or transaction charges to our customers and airline would have issued another invoice for a ticket. So that duplicity is avoided now. Also, it is good from the perspective of client confidentiality as the airline will not send tax invoice directly to our customers," an executive member from Travel Agents Federation of India remarked.

"It is amply clarified that Air India has not decided to pass on its responsibility to the travel agents. Air India will issue tax invoice to the agent, and in turn, such agents will be required to issue tax invoice to the end customer. In short, the tax invoice will be issued to the GSTN provided at the time of booking, which could be either the agent or the end customer. However, the responsibility of carriage lies with Air India," the airline said in response to a query.

Under GST, economy class air travel and business class travel is charged at 5 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. The companies purchasing tickets for staff travel can claim an input credit on tax payment. A tax invoice needs to be issued and details of invoices need to be uploaded on GSTN portal to enable companies to claim input credit. 
First Published: Tue, August 29 2017. 20:03 IST

