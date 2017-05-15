April exports rise 20% for eighth straight month at $24.6 bn

Merchandise exports
rose for eighth successive month in April by 19.77%, statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
Outbound trade in the first month of the current financial year touched $24.63 billion in April, as compared to the $20.56 billion in the same month last year, according to data issued by the commerce and industry ministry on Monday.
On the other hand, imports
continued to grow in April by a massive 49.07% to $37.88 billion, as compared to $25.41 billion in April 2016.
Trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.
Exports
were pushed up by robust performance of key exchange earning sectors like engineering exports
and petroleum re-exports.
Higher crude prices coupled with a revival in engineering exports
in the latter part of the last financial year saw India’s exports
in 2016-17 reaching $274 billion, a 4% annual increase over the $269 billion worth of exports
seen in the year before.
Monthly export figures in March had risen for the seventh straight month in March to $29.23 billion. Merchandise exports
grew 27.6% in March, the final month of the 2016-17 financial year, the steepest increase in a little over five years.
All eyes have been on the April figures as the Rupee
has gained steadily in recent weeks as foreign portfolio investors have pumped in money into stock and bond markets, amid improving growth prospects. The Rupee
closed at 64.07 to the US Dollar on Monday.
With the Rupee
expected to continue strengthening in the short term period, exporters body FIEO
had suggested that select sectors should be given further tariff support.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU