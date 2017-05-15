April exports rise 20% for eighth straight month at $24.6 bn

Merchandise rose for eighth successive month in April by 19.77%, statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Outbound trade in the first month of the current financial year touched $24.63 billion in April, as compared to the $20.56 billion in the same month last year, according to data issued by the commerce and industry ministry on Monday.





Trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday. On the other hand, continued to grow in April by a massive 49.07% to $37.88 billion, as compared to $25.41 billion in April 2016.Trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

were pushed up by robust performance of key exchange earning sectors like engineering and petroleum re-

Higher crude prices coupled with a revival in engineering in the latter part of the last financial year saw India’s in 2016-17 reaching $274 billion, a 4% annual increase over the $269 billion worth of seen in the year before.

Monthly export figures in March had risen for the seventh straight month in March to $29.23 billion. Merchandise grew 27.6% in March, the final month of the 2016-17 financial year, the steepest increase in a little over five years.

All eyes have been on the April figures as the has gained steadily in recent weeks as foreign portfolio investors have pumped in money into stock and bond markets, amid improving growth prospects. The closed at 64.07 to the US Dollar on Monday.

With the expected to continue strengthening in the short term period, exporters body had suggested that select sectors should be given further tariff support.