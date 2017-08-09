Axis Bank cuts savings bank deposits rate by 50 bps

However, the bank will continue to pay four per cent interest on deposits
of above Rs 50 lakh. The new interest rates will be effective from August 8, Axis Bank
said in its filing with the BSE.
Axis Bank’s action follows the decision by State Bank of India
(SBI) and Bank of Baroda
to reduce rates on savings deposits. SBI
was the first bank to cut the savings deposit rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent for deposits
up to Rs 1 crore. Bank of Baroda
had cut the rate to 3.5 per cent on deposits
of up to Rs 50 lakh.
While Kotak Mahindra Bank retained the existing rates of five per cent on savings deposits
up to Rs 1 lakh and 6 per cent on deposits
between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1 crore, it reduced the rate on savings deposits
of amounts above Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 5 crore from six per cent to 5.5 per cent. The interest rate
on deposits
of over Rs 5 crores was retained at 5.5 per cent. Karnataka Bank, too, had tweaked the interest rate
on savings deposits.
SBI
Managing Director Rajnish Kumar had said that it was a choice between increasing MCLR
(marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) or reduce the savings bank rates.
A hike in lending rates would have meant an increase in equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for retail, small and medium enterprises, and farm loans. SBI
opted to cut savings rate, helping to maintain MCLR
at the existing level, he said.
