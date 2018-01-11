Bank of Baroda seeks to sell unit Nainital Bank to bolster capital

(BoB), India's third-largest state-run lender, is seeking to sell unit as it sheds non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet, people familiar with the matter said. A decision on the size of the stake to be sold will depend on approvals from the (RBI), the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. holds 98.6 per cent stake in the 96-year-old Nainital Bank, which had assets of about Rs 77 billion ($1.2 billion) as of March end, information available on the lender's website shows. Deliberations regarding the sale are at an early stage and private equity firms have expressed initial interest, the people said. There’s no guarantee the talks will lead to a sale, they said. has about 135 branches spread across five states in the country, according to its website.

The bank reported a net income of Rs 484 million in the year ended March 31, little changed from the previous year, and its bad-loan ratio stood at 5 per cent of the total. That compares with a soured-debt level of 9.6 per cent for the country's banking system, data compiled by the show.