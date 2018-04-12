JUST IN
Bhanu Pratap Sharma replaces Vinod Rai as chairman of Banks Board Bureau

With this, the government in a statement reiterated its commitment to not interfere with senior level appointments in the public sector banks

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Bhanu Pratap Sharma. Photo: LinkedIn

Former bureaucrat Bhanu Pratap Sharma has been appointed chairman of the Banks' Board Bureau. He succeeded Vinod Rai.

Sharma is chairman of the recruitment centre, DRDO. He also held the posts of health secretary, secretary, department of personnel and training and principal secretary of Bihar.

Vedika Bhandarkar, former vice chairman and MD of Credit Suisse, India operations, Pradeep Kumar, former MD with State Bank of India and Pradip P Shah, founder MD, Crisil have been appointed members of the Bureau.

With this, the government in a statement reiterated its commitment to not interfere with senior level appointments in the public sector banks.

"Appoints new BBB with professionals with the diverse expertise to select top management in PSBs," financial services secretary tweeted.

First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 17:22 IST

