Cabinet approves Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its post-facto approval for Bima Yojana 2017 (VPBY 2017) as a part of financial inclusion and programme.

"The scheme would be implemented through Life Insurance Corp (LIC) during the current financial year to provide during old age and protect elderly persons aged 60 years and above against a future fall in their interest income due to uncertain market conditions," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The scheme would provide an assured based on a guaranteed rate of return of 8% per annum for 10 years, with an option to opt for on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis.

"The differential return, i.e. the difference between the return generated by and the assured return of 8% per annum, would be borne by the government as subsidy on an annual basis," it added.

VPBY-2017 is proposed to be open for subscription for a period of one year from the date of launch.