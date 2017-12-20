CAG pulls up I-T dept for not adopting uniform mechanism

Apex auditor CAG on Tuesday pulled up the department for not adopting a uniform approach to deal with cases of fictitious donations or bogus purchases causing to the government. “The assessment officers (AOs) did not take cognisance of report of the investigation wing and failed to initiate necessary follow up actions by disallowing the amounts of the fictitious donations or bogus purchases, which resulted in the loss of revenue,” said a (CAG) report tabled in

It also noted that AOs were allowing or disallowing amounts pertaining to bogus transactions arbitrarily, applying discretion that was not available to them. Fictitious donations or bogus purchases are used as a instrument to launder