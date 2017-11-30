Central task force plans crackdown on tax evaders

The multi-agency group (MAG) constituted by the central government to investigate the Paradise Papers on offshore financial holdings is planning to take stringent action against tax evaders named in the leaked documents. According to sources, the group, headed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman and having representatives from the Enforcement Directorate, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Financial Intelligence Unit, has called its first meeting on December 1 to discuss the strategy to clamp down on the people who allegedly parked their illicit money outside ...