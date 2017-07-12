Coal to account for over two-third of commercial energy output in 2022

TRENDING ON BS
Mukta Patil 

Prospects for coal-generated electricity are receding globally, yet India remains one of the last countries to use the oldest and dirtiest energy source, although construction of new coal-fired power plants is faltering.

Coal is the mainstay of India’s energy production with 75 per cent electricity produced from coal in 2014. Despite India’s commitments to limit emissions and use renewables increasingly for electricity production, coal’s share in India’s commercial energy production is projected to remain over 66 per cent in 2021-22 as it has been since 2000.

 

Webp.net-gifmaker

Source: Niti Aayog

 

(Patil is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

Reprinted with permission from IndiaSpend.org, a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit organisation. You can read the original article here

 

