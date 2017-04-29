Credit to industry shrinks 1.9% in Mar 17

Reflecting a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, bank to industry — large, medium and small — shrunk by 1.9 per cent in FY17 against 2.7 per cent growth in FY16.

In contrast, to jumped to 19.5 per cent by the end of March 2017, from 9.1 per cent in March 2016, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The pace of growth in personal loans segment, covering areas like housing credit, consumer durables, and cards outstanding moderated to 16.7 per cent in March 2017 from 19.4 per cent in March 2016. The card outstanding grew by 34 per cent in March 2017, a big jump from 23.7 per cent a year ago.

to agriculture and allied activities increased by 12.4 per cent in March 2017, lower than the increase of 15.3 per cent in March 2016.

Gross bank rose by 7.4 per cent in March 2017, down from 9 per cent in March 2016.