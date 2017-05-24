TRENDING ON BS
Dealers to halve stocks as GST roll-out nears

FMCG, durables, pharma firms say they remain unclear about transition gains and losses

Viveat Susan Pinto Arnab Dutta Aneesh Phadnis & Ajay Modi 

The goods and services tax (GST), the biggest tax reform since Independence, is likely to lead to much disruption in trade as transition fears grow in the run-up to its introduction on July 1. Retail and wholesale trade Business Standard spoke to across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), durables and pharmaceuticals admit they remain unclear about transition gains and losses, prompting them to scale back on inventory requirements for a month at least. “I am speaking to manufacturers on a daily basis to understand what is the tax I land up paying and what is the ...

