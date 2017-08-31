Draft policy on drones, low-flying objects next month: Rajiv Mehrishi

A draft policy on operating will come up next month to ensure security in country's air space, Union said on Wednesday.



Mehrishi also said should exercise maximum precautions while using China-made gadgets in sensitive installations.



"We are working on a draft Drone Act, which will focus on regulating the use of and similar low flying objects instead of putting a total ban. It should come out in public domain by September after which comments will be taken from stakeholders," he said here.Asked about action against "erring" NGOs, during his two-year tenure which comes to an end tomorrow, the said there is a law (Foreign Contribution Regulations Act), which has to be complied with by everyone."Merely because it was not looked into earlier, does not mean that those not following law can take foreign funding illegally," he said.When asked whether there was "pressure" from the US after an American NGO, Compassion India, was put on "prior- permission" category by the home ministry last year for alleged violation of law, Mehrishi said "pressure" was a very strong word, but "yes, the US had asked us to look into it".Commenting on Pakistan, the said the country is a "rogue state, a terror state" and everyone will realise it slowly.Asked about the possibility of hacking or leak of government data or information through the use of Chinese equipment or technology by security forces, Mehrishi said that such problems happen with a lot of countries but "we need to be more cautious about the use of and equipment.Commenting on the threat of Middle-East terror group ISIS in India, the said the group is a threat but response by Indians to their call has been lukewarm.Referring to the porous Indo-Myanmar border, Mehrishi saidthere is a need to have border outposts (BoPs) on that border and have border checking."Presently we don't have border checking there. There is free regime under which people living along the border can travel up to some distance without any travel documents. But it does not mean that we can have an open border there," he said.