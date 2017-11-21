Ease of Doing Business: What India Inc wants

As the dust settles after India’s 30-place jump up the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking — from 130 to 100 — this is an opportune time to discover what corporate India’s recommendations are to build on the gains. The Department of Industrial Policy Promotion and the NITI Aayog have chalked out several measures in the run-up to the stated objective of taking India’s ranking to the top 50.

A pet peeve of industry, however, has been that DIPP’s assessment of business reforms in the states — a key driver in making ...